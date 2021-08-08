LMPD: 1 dead, several injured in a separate overnight shootings

All four of the shootings happened within a span of 30 minutes, according to a release. No arrests have been made and none of the shootings appear to be related.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to releases from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead and three others were injured in shootings overnight.

LMPD said none of the shootings appear to be related. There have been no arrests made in any of the four shootings.

Around midnight Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Utah Avenue after reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers located a man in 20s to 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has yet to be released.

Close to the same time, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

LMPD's initial investigation reveals that shots fired into a home struck a man inside. No one else inside the residence was injured.

Officers then responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. Once on the scene, police found a 25-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. The man is currently in serious condition, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded reports of a shooting victim in the 3200 block of River Park Drive. Investigators determined that a man had sustained a gunshot wound in the 300 block of South 38th Street and walked to a firehouse at 32nd Street and River Park.

All four of the shootings happened between 12:15 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. and are still under investigation. All victims injured were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

Anyone with information on these crimes are asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

