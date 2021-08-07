LMPD: Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood

Police have detained a person of interest in the shooting for questioning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man was shot multiple times in the Iroquois neighborhood Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard around 11 a.m. Once on the scene, they located a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

LMPD said they have detained a person of interest for questioning and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

