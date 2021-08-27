LMPD investigating shootings in Highlands, downtown

Both shootings happened Friday afternoon and LMPD said the two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating two shootings that happened Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5800 block of Russett Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police later determined that the shooting took place in the 200 block of Douglas Boulevard.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of East Broadway around 3:45 p.m. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

LMPD said both shootings were non-life threatening and both victims were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

