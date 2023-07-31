LMPD: Man dead, two others in serious condition after shooting on Bardstown Road

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead and two people are in serious condition after a shooting early Monday morning.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Bardstown Road around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found two men and a woman that had been shot.

LMPD said they were all were taken to UofL Hospital. Ricky Kemp, 31, died of his injuries, and the other two are in serious condition.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or you can utilize their crime tip portal here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.