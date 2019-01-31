Police are searching for a rare 1914 Zenith motorcycle that was stolen during a burglary in the Portland neighborhood on January 21.

The bike, a moped and a gun were stolen, however the moped and gun were recovered by police later. Police were told the bike is one of only two in the world with this model and frame, the other at a museum. The owner, police said, has built bikes for Jay Leno.

The bike may be missing its front fender. LMPD asks that anyone with any information call the tip line at 574-LMPD.