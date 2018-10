LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — LMPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station.

The suspect robbeed a Speedway at Bardstown Road Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 2:55 a.m. No one was injured in the robbery, LMPD said.

Surveillance footage shows a black male aged 45 to 55, 6'1 and around 240 lbs.

LMPD is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

