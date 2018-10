LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- LMPD needs your help finding a man by the name of James Wood.

In September, police seized about 5 pounds of pure fentanyl, a handgun, and more than half a million dollars after arresting Wood and his brother.

Just hours after leaving court this week, James Wood cut off his GPS monitoring device and has been on the run ever since.

He's now facing a federal warrant.

If you've seen him call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

