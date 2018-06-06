LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) –Louisville Metro Police are asking for your help identifying a man.

According to police, he stole a black BMW X6 that was packed for a Mother's Day trip on May 12.

It happened on the corner of 4th and Hill streets in Old Louisville.

Officers said he used the victim’s credit card at a Five Star on Fern Valley Road and attempted to use it at two other gas stations.

Police have still not recovered that stolen car.

If you have any information that can help police find this man or the car he stole, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

