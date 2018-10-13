LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help as they search for a suspect they say stole money from a Whitefield Academy lunch register.

Police said the man rode his BMX-style bicycle from Fegenbush Lane to Whitefield Academy. He the wandered around inside before stealing money from a lunchroom register.

The academy located at 7711 Fegenbush Lane also acts as Highview Baptist Church.

If you have any information that can help police you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

