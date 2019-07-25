LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police released a new map depicting the stolen vehicles from the last month. In total, 212 vehicles have been stolen in LMPD’s jurisdiction.

They stress that the thefts are not isolated to certain areas but happening all over Louisville. That’s why it is important to remove all valuables from your cars and lock them. Police recommend doing this by 9 p.m. nightly.

According to police, other cities in the area, such as Jeffersontown, have experienced the same rise in vehicles thefts.

