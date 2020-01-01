LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Iroquois Park by Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to LMPD, around 4:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Iroquois Park were they found part of what appears to be human remains includes a partial human skull. Police say the bones were quite weathered.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is working closely with the Coroner’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office to try to establish the identity of the deceased.

