LMPD: Man shot multiple times in Portland neighborhood

Police said the man was found in the 300 block of North 23rd Street. He was taken to UofL Hospital where his injuries appear to non-life threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Portland.

Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of North 23rd Street. Once officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

LMPD said the man was conscious and alert while being transported to University of Louisville Hospital. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or report online.

