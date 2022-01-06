Man found wearing LMPD body armor arrested for allegedly targeting, robbing police vehicles

Officials said the man was found carrying two handguns, two LMPD tasers and was wearing an LMPD body armor vest when he was arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for a series of thefts targeting LMPD vehicles.

Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, was recently arrested after a foot pursuit in the Camp Taylor neighborhood.

An LMPD spokesperson said when Dumonte was arrested, he was carrying two handguns, two LMPD tasers and was wearing an LMPD body armor vest.

Detectives executed several search warrants which led to the recovery of a "multitude of LMPD equipment, uniforms, weapons and munitions."

The investigation also led to the recovery of three stolen vehicles from other unrelated cases.

The spokesperson said that there was also evidence found linking Dumonte to several thefts near Nashville, Tenn.

It's unclear if Dumonte is responsible for the recent theft of an LMPD cruiser, which was later recovered but found missing all of the equipment and weapons that were inside.

Officials said no more information is being released at this time as the investigation is on-going.

