LMPD: Police investigating shooting that left man injured in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Louisville Thursday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a reported shooting at 4th and Ormsby around 1:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
EMS was called to the scene and transported the victim to UofL Hospital where he's expected to survive.
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.
There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal here.
