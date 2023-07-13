LMPD: Police investigating shooting that left man injured in downtown Louisville

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Louisville Thursday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a reported shooting at 4th and Ormsby around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS was called to the scene and transported the victim to UofL Hospital where he's expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal here.

