LMPD looking for two vehicles after man killed on Dixie Highway in apparent hit-and-run

Police say a man is dead after being hit by two unknown vehicles on Dixie Highway near Upper Hunters Trace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead following an apparent hit-and-run, Louisville Police said.

A spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department said the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Dixie Highway near Upper Hunters Trace.

According to police, the man was crossing Dixie Highway and was struck by two vehicles going northbound on the highway.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip-line at 502-574-5673. Tips can also be made online using LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

