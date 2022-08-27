LMPD issues Operation Return Home for missing 11-year-old boy

Braedon Shaw was last seen in the Valley Station neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) issues Operation Return Home for missing boy last seen in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Braedon Shaw, 11, may have gone to school in the vicinity of 4600 Valley Station Rd. and was reported missing just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Shaw was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit with the Stuart Academy logo.

If anyone has information they are asked to call LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.