LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Dennis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was shot and killed in the St. Dennis neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3400 block of Buckeye Rd.

Upon arrival, Second Division officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say EMS was called to the scene and declared the man dead, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

