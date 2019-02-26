LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: As part of LMPD's ongoing investigation, police have said that it is unclear whether shots were fired before or after the stolen vehicle hit the officer's cruiser. The original release from police indicated that there were only two suspects, but police are now searching for a third.

An LMPD officer suffered minor injuries after she was shot at and her cruiser was hit by a stolen car early Tuesday morning.

According to Dwight Mitchell, the 6th Division officer was on patrol when she noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a motel on Wattbourne Lane at Watterson Trail just before 3 a.m. The vehicle was stolen.

Several LMPD officers respond to a Circle K after an officer's cruise was hit by a stolen car.

Police say that shots were fired at the officer and her cruiser was struck by the stolen vehicle. The officer also fired her weapon, but police are still investigating the order in which these events occurred.

The stolen car was found at 4300 Dalewood Place, but the suspects were not inside. A police helicopter located two suspects in the tree line behind the Meijer on Hurstbourne Parkway. They were taken into custody without incident and will face charges.

According to police, one suspect is still at large. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

The officer sustained minor cuts and bruises when her cruiser was hit. The injuries were not severe enough to send her to the hospital.