LMPD: Shooting in Old Louisville leaves 2 men dead

Louisville Metro Police said they went to a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street to find the two men who had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood left two men dead Monday afternoon.

LMPD said when they arrived at a parking lot within the 1600 block of Arthur Street, they found two men who had been shot.

Police said one man died at the scene, and the other later died at UofL Hospital.

There are currently no suspects in custody according to police.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.