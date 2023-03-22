Former LMPD officer in Youth Explorer sex abuse case out of prison

According to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry, Brandon Wood is now on supervised release.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer at the center of the Youth Explorer sex abuse case is now out of prison.

According to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry, Brandon Wood is now on supervised release.

Wood pleaded guilty to state and federal charges in 2019 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the plea agreement, between 2011 and 2012, Wood attempted to entice one John Doe, under the age of 18, to engage in sexual activity. The two met through the LMPD Explorer Program when it was held in Bullitt County.

Wood used social media to contact John Doe after the camp and the communication resulted in an attempt to entice the minor to engage in sexual activity, then U.S. attorney Russell Coleman said.

Another officer, Kenneth Betts, is still serving times for charges connected to the case.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.