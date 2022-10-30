LMPD officer, two others hurt in crash on Outer Loop

LMPD says a vehicle traveling northbound on Shepherdsville Road ran a red light and struck the officer's vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say Shepherdsville Road at the Outer Loop is closed for traffic on Sunday afternoon after a crash injured an officer and two other people.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) spokesperson Alicia Smiley says shortly after 11 a.m. a LMPD Seventh Division officer was driving east on the Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road while responding to a call for service. The officer was not using lights or sirens.

According to LMPD, witnesses said another vehicle ran a red light while traveling north on Shepherdsville Road, striking the officer's vehicle.

LMPD says three other vehicles were also hit and five total were involved in the crash.

The officer and two other people were taken to the hospital with what LMPD described as non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of everyone involved remains unknown at this time.

LMPD is continuing their investigation.

