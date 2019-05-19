LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Metro Police officer is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pleasure Ridge Park.

According to Louisville Metro Police, a Third Division sergeant was investigating a reported car break-in in the area of Cole Avenue and Noah Drive around 5 a.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, the sergeant was struck by the driver of a black Kia Optima suspected to be involved in the car break-ins. The sergeant then discharged his weapon and the driver fled from the scene in that vehicle.

A short time later, police say the Kia was found abandoned at Conway Middle School.

The suspect was not located.

The sergeant was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Public Integrity Unit will handle the investigation.

