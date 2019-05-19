LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Metro Police officer is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pleasure Ridge Park.
According to Louisville Metro Police, a Third Division sergeant was investigating a reported car break-in in the area of Cole Avenue and Noah Drive around 5 a.m. Sunday.
During the investigation, the sergeant was struck by the driver of a black Kia Optima suspected to be involved in the car break-ins. The sergeant then discharged his weapon and the driver fled from the scene in that vehicle.
A short time later, police say the Kia was found abandoned at Conway Middle School.
The suspect was not located.
The sergeant was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Public Integrity Unit will handle the investigation.
