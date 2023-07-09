'Why are we doing this?' Community leader outraged after LMPD officer shot multiple times

The officer was shot in the chest and remains in critical, but stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An extensive investigation in the Chickasaw neighborhood wrapped up late Thursday.

Around 2:30 a.m., a Louisville Metro Police officer, who has been on the force just a year and a half, was working a traffic stop when someone in a nearby house shot him several times.

Community leaders are outraged over the attack.

"When are we going to stop with these guns issues and then you have the audacity to shoot a police officer," said Rev. Paul A. Stillwell. "We always say defund the police but who do we need when we are in trouble...the police, okay."

The officer was shot in the chest and remains in critical, but stable condition at the hospital.

WHAS11 witnessed at least two people being taken from the scene in handcuffs. Police later said several persons of interest were being questioned. Police also left with bags of evidence from the home where the shots were reportedly fired from.

Neighbors say they're worn out with the plague of crime in the area.

"The last two years it has gotten [much worse] because everyone is moving in and out and like I said this neighborhood is getting dangerous," Nesha Gillian said.

Community leaders and nearby residents are questioning why someone would shoot an officer.

"The good ones, let's support them," Stillwell said. "If I'm in trouble I want a policeman, do not defund the police I need their help and support."

He added it's time to support the turnaround of LMPD.

"Here you are in this community to shoot a policeman that is now in the hospital and my heart goes out to him and his family," Stillwell said. "Why are we doing this?"

He feels there needs to be more community activities to bring along the relationship between some, still skeptical residents and Metro Police.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.