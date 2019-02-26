LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An LMPD officer suffered minor injuries after her cruiser was hit by a stolen car early Tuesday morning.

According to Dwight Mitchell, the 6th Division officer was on patrol when she noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a motel on Wattbourne Lane at Watterson Trail just before 3 a.m. The vehicle was stolen and was occupied by 2 men.

One of the men fired a gunshot at the officer and she returned fire. The car fled the scene, hitting the officer's vehicle as it drove away.

The suspects abandoned the stolen car at 4300 Dalewood Place, but were captured by the LMPD Air Unit in a field behind the Meijer on Hurstbourne Lane.

The officer sustained minor cuts and bruises when her cruiser was hit. The injuries were not severe enough to send her to the hospital.

Charges are pending on the two suspects and the LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.