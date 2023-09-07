LMPD Chief of Police gives update on officer's condition after he was shot while conducting a traffic stop

An LMPD officer was shot in the torso multiple times while conducting a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer was shot in the line of duty in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the LMPD officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street when shots were fired from a nearby home, according to LMPD Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

The officer was shot in his upper torso. A supporting officer who was at the scene shot at the suspect and was not injured in the incident.

The officer who was shot is currently in critical but stable condition, according to Chief Gwinn-Villaroel. He has been with LMPD for a year and a half.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel says she is confident they will have someone in custody soon.

Police bodycam footage is expected to be released in 10 days.

Around 5 a.m., Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on X, formally known as Twitter, that there have been reports of an officer being shot in Louisville.

Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville. Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones and all of @LMPD. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2023

Around 3 a.m., officials posted to avoid the area due to "heavy police presence".

🚔🚨 Please stay away from the area of 40th and Kentucky due to a heavy police presence in #Louisville. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/su6sbNFTfP — LMPD (@LMPD) September 7, 2023

Police have not released the name of the officer or any other information.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.