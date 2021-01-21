Police: Suspect shoots at off-duty LMPD officer on I-65

The officer crashed his unmarked vehicle after the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after someone shot at an off-duty LMPD officer early Thursday morning.

According to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the officer was in an unmarked vehicle on I-65S near Fern Valley Rd. around 1:30 a.m. when someone in another vehicle fired a shot at his vehicle.

The officer did not return fire and crashed into the median. He was taken to the hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

Mitchell said the suspect drove away after the shooting. LMPD did not provide any description of the suspect or the vehicle in the initial release.

Two lanes of I-65S are shut down in that area as police continue to investigate.

The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

