LMPD begins removal process to terminate officer found guilty of sexual misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has started the process to fire an officer after he was found guilty on sexual misconduct charges.

A department spokesperson said Officer Robert Neff is still employed, but termination procedures have begun.

Neff was charged in May after a woman reported he inappropriately touched her while she was working at a Louisville Thornton's in March.

On Monday, a judge found Neff guilty of two counts of official misconduct and one count of sexual misconduct. Neff was ordered to serve two years of conditional discharge, meaning he stays out of jail unless he commits a new crime during that time.