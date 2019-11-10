LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A Louisville Metro Police officer is under investigation after posting a picture on social media showing a woman in a police uniform performing oral sex on him.



A metro spokesperson says Detective Bryan Wilson with the ninth mobile division is on administrative reassignment while police conduct an internal investigation.



It is not clear where the photo was posted on social media or which site.

