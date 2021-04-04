LMPD: 2 injured in Park Hill neighborhood shooting

According to LMPD, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and Ormsby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood that injured two people.

According to LMPD, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and Ormsby. When officers arrived on the scene they found and man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, a news release states.

Both were transported to University Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said. They're asking anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

