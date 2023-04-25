x
Crime

LMPD needs help locating man accused of cooking live baby chickens

Warning: The details in this story may be graphic for some readers.
Credit: Louisville Metro Police Department
Photos of Prince Woodson, provided by LMPD.

Louisville Metro Police need the public's help in locating an alleged animal abuser.

The department identified the suspect as Prince Woodson. Police said he frequents the Goldsmith Lane area as well as Outer Loop, Vaughn Mill Road and East Manslick Road areas.

According to LMPD, Woodson has a warrant out for his arrest for "cruelty to animals, second degree." Police say the charge is only a Class A misdemeanor, however, "the details of this case are alarming."

"We're alleging that Mr. Woodson placed a live baby chicken in either an air fryer or a stove and cooked the chick until its death. We're alleging he live-streamed this event and we will never share that video with the public," police said on social media.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities through the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by clicking here.

Earlier this month, the University of Louisville confirmed it was investigating an incident regarding a UofL student posting graphic animal abuse videos online. The university later said LMPD was taking over the investigation.

