LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said.
Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road.
When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot.
The man later died at UofL Hospital LMPD said.
Police said there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.
