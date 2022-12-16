LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital

Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening.

Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot.

The man later died at UofL Hospital LMPD said.

Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

