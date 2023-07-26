LMPD: Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

Louisville officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

