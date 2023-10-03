Man killed in Prospect shooting; Louisville Police investigating

Metro Police are searching for suspects after a man was killed in Prospect on Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed on Monday night in Prospect, Kentucky, according to an LMPD news release.

At about 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 6400 block of Duroc Avenue, next to Harrods Creek Baptist Church on River Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

