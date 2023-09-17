Man injured after shooting on 13th and Broadway in Louisville, police say

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is injured after an early morning shooting in the California neighborhood on Sunday.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at South 13th Street and West Broadway around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police rendered First Aid until EMS could arrive.

Once on scene, EMS took the man to UofL Hospital where he's expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

Detectives are canvassing the area.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal here.

