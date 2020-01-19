LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, the victim of a Jan. 15 murder in the 200 block of Nob Hill Ln. has been identified as 18-year-old Terrace Britt.

RELATED: Police suspect foul play after burned body found near Clifton Heights apartment

According to Louisville Metro Police's Public Information Officer, police responded to a report of a burned body found outside in the 200 block of Nob Hill Lane around 4 a.m on Jan. 15. Upon arrival, officers located a black male in, his late teens or early 20's, in the proximity suffering from severe burns and gunshot wounds.

The man appeared "to have suffered from foul play," according to police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.