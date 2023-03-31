LMPD: Man found stabbed near Hikes Point neighborhood

While he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said the Homicide Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed near the Hikes Point neighborhood on Friday.

Louisville Metro Police said they responded to the apartments near Breckenridge Lane at about 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been stabbed and had serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call their anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

