LMPD: Man found shot to death in Buechel neighborhood

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, officers say they responded to call of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the Buechel neighborhood.

When Sixth Division officers arrived, they say they located a man that had been shot.

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are no suspect(s); however, if anyone has information regarding this case please call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or utilize their crime tip portal here.

