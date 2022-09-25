Man found shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood, LMPD says

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Blvd around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

When Seventh Division officers arrived, they said they found an adult male that had been shot.

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are no suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or can use the crime tip portal here.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.