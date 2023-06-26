LMPD: Man dead after shooting on West Broadway

Louisville Metro Police was dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on Monday night in the Metro.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) was dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 7:15 p.m.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. It hasn't been confirmed if the man was shot inside or outside.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. LMPD Maj. Nick Owen said there are currently no known suspects.

There was a shooting 15 minutes later in the area of S. 26th and West Madison Street, but Owen said he doesn't believe the two are linked.

Anyone with information should call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or submit an anonymous online tip online here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.