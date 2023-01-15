LMPD: Man dead after hit-and-run in downtown

Police say a man was crossing Jefferson St. in the crosswalk and was hit by what investigators believe to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run.

First Division officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Jefferson St. and 3rd St. around 3 a.m.

Police say a man was crossing Jefferson St. in the crosswalk and was hit by what investigators believe to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage. They say the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed and continued westbound on Jefferson St. after it happened.

The man was transported to University Hospital where he later died of his injuries. The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or use their online tip portal here.

