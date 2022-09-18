LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is assuming the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

When Second Division officers arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

EMS was called to the scene and transported the victim to University Hospital in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is assuming the investigation, police said.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

There are no suspect (s).

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

