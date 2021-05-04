LMPD: Man in critical condition after found with multiple gunshot wounds, homicide unit investigating

Because of the man's condition, LMPD said they have called in the Homicide Unit to conduct the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Louisville are investigating a shooting that left a man with critical injuries. LMPD said the shooting happened around 6:00 p.m.

The man was found near the intersection of WJ Hodge and Madison Streets with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LMPD.

He was rushed to University Hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said in a news release.

