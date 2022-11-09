LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning.
Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue.
Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located a single vehicle crash. Police say 25-year-old Anthony Watson Jr. was traveling eastbound on Clarks Lane when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.
EMS was called and pronounced Watson dead at the scene.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
