x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

Police say a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Clarks Lane when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. 

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. 

Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located a single vehicle crash. Police say 25-year-old Anthony Watson Jr. was traveling eastbound on Clarks Lane when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. 

EMS was called and pronounced Watson dead at the scene. 

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

More Videos

In Other News

Judge who signed off on Breonna Taylor search warrant unseated

Before You Leave, Check This Out