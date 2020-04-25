LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD said that 31-year-old Jonathon Mooney was arrested early this morning following a police chase.

Mooney is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police officer, Receiving Stolen Property, Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Fleeing and Evdaing.

According to LMPD, an officer observed a vehicle driven by Mooney commit a moving traffic violation on Dixie Hwy. near Flintlock Rd. When Mooney was pulled over and the car's plate were ran it was found to be stolen.

Officers say Mooney then sped off at a high rate of speed southbound on Dixie Hwy. The chase went through Stonestreet Rd onto the Gene Synder where the suspect fired gunshots at the officers.

The pursuit continued into Bullitt County where the suspect crashed the vehicle near Highway 61. The suspect fled on foot and was arrested by officers without incident, police say.

No officers were injured in the police chase and Mooney is currently held at Metro Corrections.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.