LMPD makes arrest in Russell neighborhood homicide

Police arrested and charged 23-year-old Coreleion Toogood with one count of murder in connection to the death of a woman on Sept. 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in a homicide from earlier this week.

Police said the Homicide Unit arrested 23-year-old Coreleion Toogood Friday in connection to the Sept. 25 homicide in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro police started their investigation Monday, after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the 1800 block of West Jefferson. Police previously said they suspected foul play.

An exact cause of death and the woman's identity have not been released.