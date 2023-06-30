'Acts of violence like this are unacceptable': Authorities investigating shooting at Westport Village

Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder said they found a woman shot outside a store in Westport Village, and that bystanders had tried to help the woman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several police departments responded to a shooting that happened in the Graymoor/Devondale area on Friday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Herr Lane around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder said they found a woman shot outside a store in Westport Village, and that bystanders had tried to help the woman.

He added its unclear if she was shot inside or outside the store.

Schroeder said she was transported to UofL Health, but due to the nature of her injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is assisting Lyndon Police.

"We would like to thank those citizens who stepped out to help this woman in her time of need, and provided care and treatment to her in her time of need and distress," he said.

Schroeder added that "acts of violence like this are unacceptable."

"They terrorize members of our community. Thankfully it's not a situation we deal with in Lyndon and Graymoor/Devondale and the other cities that we serve, but it's still a concern to all of us who live in this community," he said.

No other information is available at this time.

