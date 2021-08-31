Louisville police ask community's help in identifying church burglary suspect

LMPD said one man allegedly broke into a church in the 3900 block of W. Broadway twice in the month of August.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly stole from a Louisville church.

LMPD said one man allegedly broke into a church in the 3900 block of W. Broadway twice in the month of August. Electronics including cameras and computer monitors were stolen

During one of the incidents, police said the man arrived on a bicycle armed with a handgun and left in a black four-door car. Surveillance footage captured multiple images of the man.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).

