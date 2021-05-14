LMPD: 8 arrested, 11 guns recovered after detective in right place at right time

LMPD said more people will likely be arrested as 4th Division detectives, the CID and ATF continue investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer happened to be at the right place at the right time Monday, resulting in the recovery of 11 guns and two stolen cars.

LMPD said a detective from the Criminal Interdiction Division was working a case in the Jacobs neighborhood when he heard gunshots near Manslick Road.

Once at the scene, the detective discovered a stolen Dodge Durango that had crashed. Two armed men fled the area before he could call for extra help from his division.

Officers were able to arrest a juvenile male and recovered two firearms — including an AR-15 — at the location.

Searching for the other suspects, police attempted to pull over another stolen car in the area. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a chase before hitting a police cruiser at S. 26th and Greenwood Ave. One suspect was apprehended and two more firearms were recovered.

A separate officer investigated the scene at a nearby convenient store, catching multiple people attempting to convince an employee to hide their guns.

Eventually, officers connected a home on 3rd Street to their investigation. There they found more guns, arresting three additional people.

In total, eight people were arrested on felony charges, 11 guns were seized and two stolen cars were recovered. LMPD said more people will likely be arrested as 4th Division detectives, the CID and ATF continue investigating.

