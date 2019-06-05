LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

LMPD said a suspect entered the Key Market, located in the 9400 block of Smyrna Parkway, on May 2 at 11:45 a.m.

The suspect approached an employee, brandished a handgun, and demanded cash. LMPD said the cash was given to the suspect and the then left.

LMPD said the suspect is 5'8"-5'10", 150-180 pounds, 18-25-years-old with a medium build.

If you have information, LMPD asks you to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD(5673).