LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking to identify a bank robbery suspect.

LMPD said on May 31 around 3:30 p.m. the suspect entered the BB&T Bank, located in the Hurstbourne area at 330 Whittington Parkway, and demanded business cash.

The suspect told the teller he was armed with an explosive device, according to LMPD.

No one was injured.

The suspect is a white male, 6’1” to 6’3”, 155-165 pounds, and 35-40-years-old.

LMPD is asking you to call 502-574-LMPD(5673) if you recognize this suspect.



